SS Rajamouli visits Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill

Gayathri V Raj
  • Sep 16 2020, 17:51 ist
Credit: DH

'Bahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli, along with this wife Ramya, paid a visit to Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill and Bandipur forest in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday.

Rajamouli had reached Gundlupet on Tuesday and was staying at Serai resorts at Kaniyanapura, in the taluk, said sources. He went on a safari at Bandipur on Wednesday morning, and later visited the Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill and offered prayers. The priests offered a shawl to the couple, as a mark of respect.

He spent some time, walking around the temple, enjoying the greenery and the serene natural surroundings. Range Forest Officer Naveen Kumar, accompanied the couple and guided them. Expressing his happiness for maintaining the greenery, Rajamouli praised the Forest department for its effort in protecting the environment.

 

 

