SSLC exam largely successful on day one in Mysuru

Despite Covid-19 fear, 35,935 students appeared for SSLC examination on Day One, on Thursday. The examination was largely successful, across the district.

Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) Panduranga said, “A total of 37,738 students had enrolled for the examination and 1,803 of them were absent. A majority of the absentees are private candidates and repeaters.”

The DDPI said, “As many as 45 students from containment zones wrote the exam and the authorities had made special arrangements for them. The students were given extra care and special rooms were arranged for them. In addition, four students with minor health issues like fever, cold and cough wrote exams.”

A majority of the students had fear of Covid-19 as well as examination, before entering the centre. But, owing to the precautionary measures, the students wrote the exams in a relaxed mood. Eshanya, a student who appeared for examination at Maharani’s PU College, said, “I was a little nervous before entering the centre. But, after reaching here, I was confident and wrote the exam without any fear.”

The staff members and Health department authorities inside the centre were very supportive and instilled confidence. The authorities had made good arrangements for students, said Rahul, another student.

Parents also appreciated the district administration and Education department for the measures taken to ensure the safety of students. “I was worried a lot about the safety of my child. But, after seeing the arrangements and care, I am relaxed. I am not bothered about the examination, but about the safety of child,” said Anuradha, a parent.

All 139 examination centres were sanitised and sanitisers were provided for the students. Every student was thermal screened, before entering the examination hall.

The authorities have made pickup and drop facility for students from their houses or villages to their respective centre. As many as 56 buses, including KSRTC and private school vans, ferried the students.