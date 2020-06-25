SSLC exams take place with precautions in Karnataka's Hubbali

Amid the Covid-19 scare and taking all possible precautions to check the spread of infection, the SSLC examination began on Thursday at 10:30 am. The first exam was for the second language subject.

Students were allowed to enter the examination premises from 7:30 am and stand in distant boxes while waiting for thermal screening, hand sanitisation and mask distribution.

Several examinations had already been conducted to check preparedness for the final examinations and attempts were made to instill confidence among students and their parents, while a helpline was also opened.

A total of 2,573 SSLC students are supposed to appear for the examinations on Thursday at 24 centres in Hubballi city. This includes 27,841 students in 107 blocks with CCTV cameras in Dharwad district. Seating arrangements in blocks were made keeping in mind social distancing measures.

According to Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, no examination centre has been opened in any containment area and none of the assigned centres was used for quarantine. She also added that special rooms were arranged for students who come from containment zones. 17 additional blocks were opened this time.

More than 330 officials were on examination supervision duty, while police, scouts and guides volunteers were also appointed. Prohibitory orders were also in place for a 200-metre radius from examination centres.

Various NGOs have donated masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners to the Public Instruction Department, for the benefit of students and teachers.

NWKRTC buses, private buses and school vehicles are arranged for students' transportation, while a few students have made their own arrangements to reach examination centres and back home.