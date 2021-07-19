SSLC exams under way in Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi

SSLC exams began for nearly 9 lakh students across Karnataka on Monday

The exams were held across 209 centres in Kalaburagi district.

Several parents brought their children to the examination centres by 9 am. Students were allowed into the rooms at 10 am and the examination began at 10:30 am.

Body temperature of all students were scanned with thermal guns and hands sanitized. Only students who wore mask were allowed inside. Health department staff who were present at the entrance gates distributed masks to those who came without mask. Some students came wearing face shield . Boys and Girl students were stand in separate queue and boxes created for them.

Of 209 examination centres, 20 centres have been identified as sensitive and four centres as hyper sensitive. A total of 45, 357 students have enrolled for the examination. Around 6,000 staff have been deployed for the examination duty.

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exam began on a positive note in 179 examination centre.

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

415 centres were alotted for the SSLC exams in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts.

A total of 80,857 students from the district are appearing for the examination. Among them, 35,308 are from Belagavi educational district and 45,549 are from Chikkodi educational district.

A total of 12,600 staff members have been deputed for the examination and 350 health personnel for ensuring follow-up of Covid-19 protocols.

he Department of Public Instructions has made face masks and hand sanitisers available at the examination centres. Philanthropists and elected representatives from the district have also contributed face masks and hand sanitisers for students.

The exams are for the core subjects. Language papers have been scheduled for July 22.