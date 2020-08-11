SSLC: Hassan slips to 9th slot from top position

Hassan district, which topped the state in 2019 in SSLC results, has to be content with the 9th slot and 'A' grade, this year.

Last year, Hassan got 89.33% pass percentage. This year, it is disappointment for the Education department and people.

The taluks that were able to get 'A' grade are Alur, Arsikere, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipur and Sakleshpur, as their students were able to score good marks. However, Arkalgud, Belur and Hassan taluks have got 'B' grade.

Four students of the district have bagged 623 marks and seven students 622. In all, 21,010 students had appeared for the exams from 522 schools in Hassan district.

M S Deepak of Sri Basaveshwara Swamy High School, Channarayapatna taluk, Harsha S Kaundinya of Malnad Olympiad High School of Buthanuru Kaval, N Sritej Bhat of Royal Apollo International School and Poornachandra of United High School, Hassan have secured 623 marks and stand second in the state.

Fathima Saima of Anugraha High School, Arehalli, Belur taluk; D Anusha of Poornaprajna High School; A S Satvik, Himanshul, K S Hanika of Royal Apollo School, Hassan; M V Kishan of Nagashri English Medium School of Channarayapatna; and S Y Sahitya of Vijaya School, Chikkahonnenahalli have secured 622 marks, and stand in the fourth place in the state.