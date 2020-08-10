SSLC results: Covid-19 vacation helps this student to score heavily

For C Manu, who scored 623 out of 625 in SSLC examinations, Covid-19 vacation helped him a lot to secure highest marks.

Manu, a student of city-based Vijaya Vittala School, son of C Chikkanna, a Police Head Constable working with City Crime Branch (CCB), said, “As the examination was postponed due to outbreak of Covid-19, it helped me to go through textbooks multiple time. I took a break for a few days and restarted studying hard during Covid-19 vacation,” he said.

Earlier, the SSLC exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020 but, postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board later conducted examinations from June 25 to July 4, at various centres spread across the state.

Manu wants to pursue Engineering and wants to be a civil servant. “I am planning to appear for a competitive examination after my Engineering,” he said.