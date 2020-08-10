SSLC results: Mandya climbs to 4th place

Mandya district has climbed to the fourth place in the state, in the SSLC exam results announced on Monday.

The district has inched forward from the 10th slot last year. The then ZP CEO Yalakki Gowda and DDPI R Raghunandan had taken several measures to ensure that the district scores well in the exam this year.

The results has brought happiness and enthusiasm among the teaching faculty. The district was in 23rd place in 2017 and later slipped to 28th place in the year 2018. The officials worked hard to ensure that the district moved forward to the 10th place, in 2019.

While M P Dheeraj Reddy of Sri Sai Saraswathi High School in Maradevanahalli, Mandya taluk scored 625 marks, the other district toppers are M N Amulya of Adarsh Vidyalaya, Malavalli (623), H S Rani Aishwarya of Poornaprajna School, Shivapura, Maddur (619) and S Bhuvan, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Marehalli, Maddur (615).