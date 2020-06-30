SSLC student, mother test positive for Covid-19 in Harihar

SSLC student, mother test positive for Covid-19

A SSLC student and her mother, residents of Agasarabeedi which has been declared as containment zone in Harihar town, tested positive for Covid-19.

Harihar tahasildar K B Ramachandrappa said the student had written examination of three subjects in DRM examination centre in JC Lay-out in the town. Now, she had been directed not to appear for the remaining examinations.

She would be permitted to appear for supplementary examinations, slated to be held later. Firefighting staff sprayed disinfectant around the centre as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Those who wrote the exam with her will be allowed to write the exam by providing special health safety equipment to them.

