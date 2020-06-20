SSLC student tests positive for COVID-19

An 18-year-old boy from a village in Kittur taluk, who had recently returned from Tamil Nadu to appear for SSLC examination, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was shifted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment by Health Department personnel on Saturday. 

The boy, a native from a village Kittur was in Tamil Nadu during the lockdown period and had recently returned to appear for SSLC examination. His swab sample had been sent for testing and it tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner, Bailhongal Sub-Division Shivanand Bajantri confirmed that the boy has tested positive for COVID-19.

