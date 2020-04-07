St Aloysius College to distribute grocery items to 2000 families

St Aloysius College administration distributed food grains and essential items to families of poor students on Tuesday. Nearly 200 such families were helped to cope with the ongoing lockdown.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Dionysius Vaz said that many families of Kannada medium students in the St Aloysius High School and Primary School and even families of other poorer students benefited from this move.

The kit of essentials contained 5- kg of rice, 2 -kg sugar, half kg tea powder, 1- kg tur dal, 2-litre edible oil, 2- kg salt and half kg red chilly.

Fr Vaz also said that in co-ordination with Mangaluru City Corporation and the Labour Department, the College helped poor families of construction workers from Bihar and UP who were stranded in places like Sooterpete, Jeppu, Kavoor in Mangaluru, Allipade in Bantwal taluk, and several other areas. “We would like to help at least about 2000 families. In fact, with the support of the benefactors, we can reach out to all those poor people who are struggling with daily needs.”