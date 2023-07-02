Stabiliser explodes at HIMS ICU in Karnataka: Alert hospital staff rescue infants

Alert hospital staff averted a major tragedy by rescuing 24 infants being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) when the stabliliser of an air conditioner exploded, on Sunday. All the infants are safe.

According to hospital sources, a stabiliser exploded on Sunday afternoon, leaving the ward filled with smoke, spreading anxiety in the ward for a while.

The hospital personnel, including nurses and others, acted swiftly, broke the window glasses and shifted all the infants in the ward to other places, averting a major mishap.

HIMS director Dr Ravikumar, District surgeon Krishnamurthy visited the spot.

HIMS paediatrician Dr Manuprakash clarified that the stabiliser of the air conditioner exploded and smoke filled the ward. “In all, 24 infants in the ward were shifted to another ward immediately by the hospital staff. After the smoke cleared, the babies were shifted back to the ICU, and all are safe. It did not have any impact on the children. All the infants were examined by the doctors and have been shown to their respective parents. There is no need to panic”, he said.