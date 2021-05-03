Staff sent 250 oxygen cylinders to Ch’nagar, claims MP

At a time when there are allegations that the Mysuru district administration failed to supply necessary oxygen to the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district, the officials denied it and claimed that 250 oxygen cylinders were sent to Chamarajanagar till Sunday mid-night.

In a communication released by the district administration, it is mentioned that until at 12.30 am, on Monday, the district administration has sent 250 cylinders. "As per the demand of Chamarajanagar district administration, we have sent the cylinders on humanity grounds, without delay. The matter is documented," said an officer.

While 210 cylinders were sent from Southern Gas, 40 were sent from the district hospital, the communication states.

Besides, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said, "145 cylinders were sent to Chamarajanagar from Mysuru, from Sunday night to Monday morning. It is unfortunate that many people have lost their lives due to the lapses in management. Chamarajanagar district administration should have been more cautious."

“As soon as we received the information, we sent oxygen cylinders. I tried to contact Chamarajanagar DC. But, he was unavailable. He contacted me at 11.30 pm and we sent cylinders as required. 15 cylinders were sent mid-night itself," the MP said.

The MP said, “Mysuru had faced a similar situation, two days back. But, we managed it as District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar took immediate measures. We have an agency in Mysuru. We do not produce it here."

"The respective district in-charge minister must take measures and bring such incidents to the notice of the government," he said.