Staff shortage: Surgeries held up in Chamarajanagar hospital

Though the institute has doctors, the number of nurses and Group D employees is inadequate

Sooryanarayana V
Sooryanarayana V, DHNS,
  • May 14 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 01:46 ist
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and teaching hospital. Credit: DH File Photo

Inadequate nurse staffing has prompted the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and teaching hospitals to conduct only emergency surgeries suspending other procedures.  

Commissioned in 2016, the CIMS with two hospitals has 750 beds. The Mother and Child Care Hospital at the old District Hospital building has 300 beds. The 450-bed college and hospital at Yadabetta were set up in October last year.

Though the institute has doctors, the number of nurses and Group D employees is inadequate. About 85 nurses offer services at present. New posts have not been created since the inception of the new hospital building.

A total of 226 employees, including 120 nurses and 70 Group D workers, employed temporarily during the Covid-19, were relieved on March 31 which resulted in a staff shortage. They served at both hospitals.

CIMS, the largest hospital in the district, attends to patients from all taluks, besides conducting 40 surgeries a day. Both, the old and the new hospitals have nine operation theatres each.

“At least two nurses are needed for surgery. Complex surgeries and postoperative care need more nurses. Staff shortage has forced the institute to suspend routine surgeries and conduct only emergency operations,” District Surgeon Dr Srinivas told DH

The district has many poor families who are dependent on the district hospital. They will be hit if the surgical procedures are halted, a few persons expressed concerns.

The institute administrative board has been seeking the appointment of 228 nurses and 344 Group D employees for the last one year. The Dean and the District Surgeon took delegations and met the ministers and the officers in this regard. However, there is no progress. 

“The institute has written a letter to the government seeking fresh appointments. The District in-Charge Minister and the MLA too have updated the status to the Finance department,” Dr G M Sanjeev,  Dean and Director, CIMS, said.

Chamarajanagar
Karnataka News
Hospital

