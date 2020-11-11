‘Stalls selling crackers should be set up in open places'

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that Deepavali should be observed as per the guidelines issued by state government.

“The sale of green crackers is permitted to those who have obtained permits from authorities concerned,” he added.

The DC said that stalls selling crackers should be set up in grounds and in open places. There should be a distance of 6 meters between the stalls. The copy of the permit should be prominently displayed in the outlets. The stalls selling crackers should be sanitised daily, he added.

Rajendra said measures should be taken to check the temperature of the customers visiting the stalls using thermal scanning and six ft social distance should be maintained. The customers should compulsorily wear masks and the stall staff should ensure that there is no crowding, he added.