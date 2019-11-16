Standing up to 'bull'ies, Renukacharya way

Chief minister’s political secretary and BJP MLA from Honnali M P Renukacharya on Saturday had a narrow escape after a few alert youths pulled the legislator away from a raging bull during the bull chasing event at Kattige in Honnali taluk of the district.

The incident occurred when the villagers cajoled their MLA to hold the bull. When he tried to hold the bull by its horns, literally, the bovine tried to gore Renukacharya. A few youths managed to pull the former minister out of the bull's way.

On Oct 31, Renukacharya had suffered minor injuries after a bull went berserk at the bull taming contest at Dodderi village in Nyamati taluk of Davangere district.