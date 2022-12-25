Start cultural revolution to put an end to violence, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stressed the need for a cultural revolution through events like International cultural jamboree, in order to bring reform in the Nation.

He was speaking during the International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides, being held at Alvas Campus, Vidyagiri in Moodbidri on Sunday.

He stated that the first Scouts and Guides international Cultural Jamboree is a milestone in achieving a cultural revolution in the state and in the Nation.

The CM earlier lamented that the religions which preach peace, are themselves involved in violent acts. "In order to put an end to this, there should be a great beginning of a cultural revolution which can reform the minds of people," the CM said and assured of government's support for such a cause.

The CM further stated that the Sanatana Dharma tells us about values of compassion and truth. "India stands for the value of humanity. We boast of a great history, culture and heritage. It has had great Gurus such as Buddha, Mahavira, Shankaracharya, Madhwacharya, Ramanujacharya, Gurunanak and Basavanna, the CM said and called upon the students to follow their ideologies. Along with these, what is needed is good character. Even though we are wealthy and learned it is important to have the values, without which there is no culture. Organisations like Scouts and Guides develop discipline, character and other noble values among the youth. However, currently, our youth is confused about civilization and culture."

Under the leadership of Dr M Mohan Alva, the cultural revolution is being held in the region. The Alva's College campus is an abode of Saraswathi, the Goddess of Knowledge, Bommai added.

Rajya Sabha member and Scouts and Guides National General Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said that the international cultural jamboree is the best example of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. It opens up new avenues for students and encourages solidarity and helps in intellectual development. By the next two years, the membership of Scouts and Guides reaches 10 million in the Nation, he added.

Alvas Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said that in the state, there are 6.5 lakh Scouts and Guides and 65,000 Scouts and Guides in the district. The organisation has been inculcating values among the youth. The first ever International Scouts and Guides cultural jamboree is taking place when the Scouts and Guides is completing its 100 years. The event is intended to instill good culture among students, he said. "The event is being held at a cost of about Rs 40 crore, '' Alva said and requested the Chief Minister to release grants towards the same. Funds should also be utilised towards the Scouts and Guides centre to come up in a 15 acre land in Pilikula," he added.

District in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar, Minister of youth empowerment and sports K C Narayanagowda, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi and Scouts and Guides state Chief P G R Scindhia were present.