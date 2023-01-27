State can’t compel to give up land, save by acquisition in accordance with law, says HC

State can’t compel to give up land: HC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 05:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The high court has said that the state authorities cannot compel land owners to give up land on the ground that others have given up their land, since constitutionally guarantee avails to the property of individuals and not necessarily the collection of individuals.

Justice Krishna S Dixit observed this while restraining the authorities from interfering with the properties of the petitioners, till after the same are acquired in accordance with law - the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The petitions were filed by residents of Sagara town in Shivamogga district. The petitioners contended that their lands were being forcibly taken away by the authorities for the expansion of the road. The petitioners contended that the right to property though not a fundamental right but still is constitutionally guaranteed under Article 300A.

It was argued on behalf of the government that some of the land owners have agreed to give up their land and executed relinquishment deeds. It was further submitted that this course is always open to the petitioners as well and the compensation payable would be three times the guideline value, keeping in view the provisions of new Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

Accepting the contention of the petitioners, the court observed that the petitioners’ lands cannot be touched by the state authorities, save by acquisition in accordance with law. “If others have given up their land that cannot be a legal ground to compel the petitioners to give up their land too, since constitutionally guarantee avails to the property of individuals and not necessarily the collection of individuals. An argument to the contrary would undermine the sanctity & efficacy of Article 300A and therefore, cannot be countenanced,” the court said.

