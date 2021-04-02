State Gram Panchayat Employees Association’s district committee to place demands before govt on April 24

Gram Panchayat staff to place demands on April 24

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 01:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Members of State Gram Panchayat Employees Association’s district committee will place their demands before the government during ‘Maruti Manpade Nudi Namana’, the fourth district convention, at Maruti Manpade Auditorium, in Siddapura, in Virajpet taluk, on April 24, said Samiti district president P R Bharat.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Friday, he said that the Gram Panchayat workers who have worked as corona warriors have been neglected by the government.

“The Gram Panchayat workers are deprived of a regular salary and other benefits. Salaries of thousands of Gram Panchayat workers in the state have been pending for the past several months. The workers are not provided with minimum wages and dearness allowance,” he said.

He further said that the labour officer and executive officers of Virajpet and Somwarpet Taluk Panchayats will take part in the formal programme of the district convention to be inaugurated at 10.30 am.

State Gram Panchayat Employees Association's Somwarpet taluk committee president H G Navin, Kushalnagar taluk committee president A Appanna and Virajpet taluk committee secretary Janaki were present.

Kodagu
Karnataka
gram panchayat
Virajpet

