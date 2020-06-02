State offers soaps to electronic system firms

Karnataka government will give additional incentives, over and beyond the schemes and facilities provided by the central government, to Electronic System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) companies who wish to invest in the state, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, said on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking at a video conference organised by Invest India, involving select state governments and companies in the ESDM sector. Karnataka contributes 64% to the nation's ESDM exports.

"We are the largest chip design hub and home to 70% of India’s chip designers," the minister told the investors. Speaking about the Karnataka ESDM policy 2017-2022, the deputy chief minister said the state government aimed to stimulate the growth of 2,000 ESDM start-ups in this period and wanted to create 20 lakh new jobs by 2025."

He said that the government was in consultation with the private sector on rejig of business post the lockdown. They had also initiated dialogue with different countries to get a better understanding of the global market situation, he added.