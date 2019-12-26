Statuary welcomes passengers at Mysuru railway station

The year-end is lucky for Mysuru railway station as a new feature is added — statuary — a set of six sculptures adorn the portico now.

“The statues have been modeled on actual Railway passengers. The theme ‘Life is a journey’ and its depiction is a celebration of the spirit of travel. Mysuru Division saw redevelopment of the railway station as an opportunity to showcase talent of Mysuru, which is so rich and vibrant in art and culture,” said Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg.

“It took nearly four months of concerted work for the figurines to take shape. The process involved the study of postures and gestures, capturing realistic features, true armature building, clay modeling with detailed human anatomy and features mirroring postures of people in a railway environment, fibre modeling to get the best finish. In the final metal casting process, bronze is used to make it look lifelike. In all, it involved seven process – design, armature building, clay modeling, fibre modeling, metal casting, cutting and brazing and patination,” she said.

The work was undertaken by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Kashyappa Shilpa Kalanikethana, Mysuru.