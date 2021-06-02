Step down hospital services inaugurated at HIMS

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah inaugurated the 150-bed step down hospital, at medical students hostel, near Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) in Hassan on Wednesday.

The patients discharged after recovery from Covid hospitals, but need to be in observation for a few more days, will be monitored at the step down hospital.

He also handed over 30 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity, donated by the United Way organisation, to HIMS director B C Ravikumar.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "The United Way organisation has come forward to offer a separate 30 ventilator facility at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Currently, there are 450 oxygenated beds, and 200 ordinary bed facility at HIMS. With the addition of 150-bed, it has a total 800-bed facility. Besides, 200-bed Covid care facility has been opened at Dharmasthala Ayurveda Hospital. Now, 1,000 patients can be treated at a time."

To a query on lifting the lockdown, Gopalaiah said that a decision in this regard will be taken after holding discussion with the chief minister.