Sticking to tradition, mother, newborn kept in hut on outskirts of village in Tumakuru

A lactating mother and her newborn were kept in a hut 'Krishna Kuteera' after being victims of age-old tradition, were approached by the health officials at Mallenahalli Gollarahatti in the taluk on Monday.

However, the attempts by officials to convince the elders of the community and her family members went in vain. The elders sticking to their tradition have turned down the appeal of the Health Department staff of admitting the mother and baby to the hospital.

Upon learning about the incident, a team of health staff led by Bellavi Primary Health Centre administrative medical officer Radhakrishna visited the hut and held talks with the elders of the woman's family.

But the elders stated that they will follow the traditions of the Golla community and keep the lactating mother and her baby in the hut for some more days.

Refusing to admit the mother and her baby to the hospital, her family members assured the health officials of taking good care of them without the help of doctors.

Radhakrishna said, "the family of lactating woman lives on their farmland. We have briefed her family members about the possible health issues the mother and her baby could face. They were also educated on the kangaroo mother care method and cleanliness measures to ensure good health of mother and baby".

Speaking to DH, an elder of the Golla community said, the community follows a tradition of keeping girls and women, after menarche, menstruation cycle, and after delivery, in a hut on the outskirts of their villages for particular days.

Many villages in Tumakuru district, which has a large number of people belonging to the Golla community, have 'Krishna Kuteera', temporary huts set up on the outskirts of villages, where women stay for three or five days.