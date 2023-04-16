Stone pelting in Karnataka: Chincholli MLA's car damaged

Miscreants hurled stones at a car belonging to Chincholli BJP MLA Dr Avinash Jadhav in Chandanakera village while he was returning from campaigning on Saturday at 10 pm. The glass of the car's window was broken in the incident. A tense situation prevailed in the village following the incident. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress leaders.

The incident occured when Dr Jadhav, the son of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav who had defeated AICC president Malikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was returning from after election campaigning. He had toured several Lambani Thandas and garlanded the photograph of Dr Ambedkar in Chandanakera village. Some people in the village had opposed him garlanding the photograph before the incident of the stone pelting.

DySP Rudrappa Ujjanakoppa and other police officials have visited the spot.