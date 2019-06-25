Stones pelted at 11 buses in DK

Miscreants threw stones on 11 buses including nine government vehicles in an incident said to be in retaliation to registering a case against Bajrang Dal leader.

Eyewitnesses said that bike-borne men threw stones at buses in Soorikumeri in Vittal and Kudrebettu under the jurisdiction of Bantwal police. There were reports of similar incidents in Bantwal and Puttur on Tuesday.

It is said that a case was registered against Akshya Rajput, a Bajrang Dal leader and others accusing them of assaulting and looting cattle transporters at Adyanadka in Kerala on Monday. Messages of Hindu organisations calling for a bandh in Vittal went viral on the social media. The attack on buses is said to be a retaliation against registering of a case on Bajrang Dal leader.

Following the incident, the police strengthened security in the area. Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad said teams had been constituted to nab the culprits. He appealed people not to heed messages on social media.