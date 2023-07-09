Stranded Amarnath pilgrims: Karnataka sends high-level team to Jammu & Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrims: K'taka sends high-level team to J&K

300 Amarnath pilgrims from state, including 23 from Gadag district, have been stranded due to inclement weather.

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag,
  • Jul 09 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 05:36 ist
File photo of pilgrims at Amarnath yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

A team of high-level officials has been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to safely bring 300 Amarnath pilgrims from state, including 23 from Gadag district, who have been stranded due to inclement weather, said Gadad District in-charge Minister H K Patil.

He was speaking to mediapersons here, on Sunday. Patil said that the team was constituted after holding discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

"All 23 Amarnath pilgrims from Gadag are safe. The pilgrims who were affected have been provided all facilities by army and Amarnathji shrine board. The yatris have been provided necessary jacket, bedsheet and medicines at Panchtarni. The pilgrims have been shifted to Neelgrath base camp in army helicopter. From there, they will be brought to Srinagar in buses," the minister said. 

The state team, led by Revenue department Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and Sunil Kumar, is constantly coordinating with local government and also pilgrims, he added.

The minister also visited the houses of the families of the pilgrims in the city and assured them that the pilgrims would be safely brought back.

gadag
amarnath yatra
India News
Karnataka

