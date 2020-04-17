Stranded Kerala youth reaches native place

A youth from Kerala, who was stranded in Kollur Mookambika Temple, reached his native with the efforts of Kannur MP, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president and district administration.

Sajith (21), a native of Kannur, had reached Kollur temple days before the lockdown was declared.

He was engaged in reciting ‘japa’ and having meals at the temple. After the announcement of the lockdown, he could not return to his native village.

As all lodges were remained closed after the lockdown in the temple town, Sajith was staying on the banks of River Sauparnika.

Later, he sought help by contacting helpline of Kerala. Kannur MP K Sudhakaran later contacted Congress leader Mithun Rai and sought his help.

Rai, in turn, contacted Udupi district administration and explained his condition.

Kollur police succeeded in convincing Sajith and accompanied him till Hejamady, the border of Udupi district. Later, with the help of an ambulance, arranged by DK Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, the youth was taken to Talapady.

From Talapady, MP Sudhakaran had arranged a vehicle to take him to his village in Kannur.