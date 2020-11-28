Strengthen BJP from grassroots level in Hassan: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka urged the BJP workers to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, by ensuring the victory of BJP nominees in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

The minister was addressing the ‘Grama Swaraj’ convention, organised by the BJP, ahead of the GP elections here, on Saturday. The party workers must take the upcoming elections as a challenge. The elections would be declared soon and the party workers must campaign at the village-level, he said.

Victory in GP elections will help to achieve success in taluk and zilla panchayat elections. The BJP has good opportunity to win the polls and thus, the workers should highlight the achievements of the Union as well as the state governments, Ashoka said.

He called upon the workers to make Hassan a stronghold of the BJP, by ensuring the defeat of the JD(S) and the Congress candidates.

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said that because of the BJP’s pro-people administration, the party won 14 among the 17 bypolls to the Assembly.

Horticulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar and former minister A Manju were present.