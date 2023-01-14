Student assaulted: Plaint against 6 filed in Karnataka

Student assaulted: Complaint against 6 filed in Karnataka

The incident occurred when he was returning home after the college hours on Thursday

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 14 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 12:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Vittal police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly assaulting a student for speaking to another student while traveling in a bus. In his complaint, Mahammed Shakir from Mangalapadavu in Veerakamba has accused Chandrashekar, Prajwal, Rohith and three others from Kelinja of assaulting him.

Shakir was studying in a college in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred when he was returning home after the college hourson Thursday.

The suspects questioned him for allegedly asking  a girl student who was sitting next to him whether she needed chocolate and assaulted him when the bus reached Kelinja in Veerakamba, the complainant said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 