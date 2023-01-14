Student assaulted: Complaint against 6 filed in Karnataka

The Vittal police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly assaulting a student for speaking to another student while traveling in a bus. In his complaint, Mahammed Shakir from Mangalapadavu in Veerakamba has accused Chandrashekar, Prajwal, Rohith and three others from Kelinja of assaulting him.
Shakir was studying in a college in Mangaluru.
The incident occurred when he was returning home after the college hourson Thursday.
The suspects questioned him for allegedly asking a girl student who was sitting next to him whether she needed chocolate and assaulted him when the bus reached Kelinja in Veerakamba, the complainant said.
