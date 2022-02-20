Student claims cops assaulted him for wearing skull cap

Student claims cops assaulted him for wearing skull cap

The victim was wearing a skull cap while in the classroom. The principal sent him out of the classroom directing him to remove the cap

DHNS
DHNS, Jamkhandi ,
  • Feb 20 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 03:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A college student was allegedly thrashed by the police after he attempted to videograph the policemen assaulting him.

Naveed Hassan, a student of the government first-grade college from Teredal, was shifted to the government hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The victim was wearing a skull cap while in the classroom. The principal sent him out of the classroom directing him to remove the cap.

He alleged that the policemen thrashed him after he came out of the classroom. He wanted to videograph the act, but the policemen assaulted him causing injuries.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Police
Assault
Bagalkot

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

 