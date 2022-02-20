Student claims cops assaulted him for wearing skull cap

A college student was allegedly thrashed by the police after he attempted to videograph the policemen assaulting him.

Naveed Hassan, a student of the government first-grade college from Teredal, was shifted to the government hospital for treatment of injuries.

The victim was wearing a skull cap while in the classroom. The principal sent him out of the classroom directing him to remove the cap.

He alleged that the policemen thrashed him after he came out of the classroom. He wanted to videograph the act, but the policemen assaulted him causing injuries.

