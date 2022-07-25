Student electrocuted on school campus in Raichur

A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted at an under-construction building on the government higher primary school campus at Kilarihatti near Mudgal in Lingsugur taluk on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Mallikarjun Gyanappa Kamathar was playing with his friends on the roof of a toilet in the under-construction building. He came in contact with the live wire and died on the spot.

He was a class 7 student of the school. The construction work has been taken up under The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The headmaster had requested the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) to clear the live wire passing through the school campus. The incident occurred due to negligence of the Gescom, the residents alleged.