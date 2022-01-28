Student falls to death while posing for picture on rock

A 19-year-old nursing student died after he reportedly fell into River Kaveri near Hogenakkal Falls in the district.

The incident occurred when Umashankar, a student of JSS Nursing College in Kollegal, was reportedly posing for pictures on a rock on January 26. He lost balance and slipped into the river when his two friends were shooting his picture, according to the police.

“The body was traced about 50 metres away from the crime spot on Friday,” M M Hills police station inspector Basavaraju told DH.

The victim, a second-year student from Thayuru village in Nanjangud taluk, stayed at the BCM hostel in Kollegal. Umashankar and his two friends had gone to Hogenakkal without informing the authorities in the college or the hostel. They entered the river near Palamedu bridge close to the state’s border, clicked several pictures and then headed to the Hogenakkal falls to click more pictures, added the police.

