Student Police Cadet launched in 17 schools in Dakshina Kannada

The students will be taken to various government departments and organisations to create awareness on its functioning

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 15 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 18:56 ist
Students in one of the schools in Dakshina Kannada being briefed on the Student Police Cadet programme. Credit: Special Arrangement

Dakshina Kannada (DK) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane launched the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme with the motto "We learn to serve" at the Kolnad Government High School at Manchi in the Vittal Police Station limits.

The SP said that the SPC programme has been launched in 17 schools across the district. Students studying in classes eight and nine have been selected for the programme. Experts from the department will enlighten students on child rights, create awareness among students about law of the land and improve leadership qualities that will help in reducing crime in society.

The students will be taken to various government departments and organisations to create awareness on its functioning. The students will also be trained in disaster management, crime control, protecting citizens, drill and legal awareness. The training will also emphasise on self defence training for girls as part of women empowerment, SP added. He said that the training under the SPC programme will help in increasing the problem-solving ability of the students and lead a disciplined life. 

