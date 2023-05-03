Student thrashed for talking to girl from different faith in Puttur, four held

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on a PUC student for allegedly speaking and drinking juice with a girl from a different faith at Puttur bus stand on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mohammed Faris, a student of Government College in Kabaka, a resident of Kemminje in Puttur was drinking juice with a girl from a different faith when a local auto driver along with his friends approached him and asked him to accompany them. Later, they took him near Shishu Mandir in Puttur and assaulted him.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have arrested four persons and the investigation is in progress.

The police have booked cases under IPC section 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly),147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (guilty of rioting armed with deadly weapon), 365 (Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined), 504 (intentionally insulting), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means ), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34.