Student with 'Kumkum' denied entry at Vijaypura college

The ongoing hijab row in the state took a new turn on Friday with a college in Vijayapura district refusing entry to a student who had come to the campus sporting ‘kumkum’.

In the government degree college at Indi, the staff did not allow the student to attend class. Protesting, the student argued with the teacher that the prohibition was only for saffron shawl and hijab and not for kumkum/tilak. As an argument ensued between the teacher and the student, police had to arrive at the spot to intervene.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the state on different college campuses. In SRS Education Institute in Chitradurga, PU girl students staged a protest demanding their right to wear hijab. Countering this, some students inside the college raised slogans of Jai Sri Ram. More than 10 Muslim students of Girls Government PU College returned home as they were not allowed to enter the classrooms wearing hijabs.

Students of Vijaya Institute of Paramedical Sciences in Belagavi continued to remain outside classrooms for the second consecutive day demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab in classrooms. They did not heed even to interventions by the Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath and faculty members. At least 12 students came out of the campus after the faculty asked them to remove their hijab. Since the authorities failed to convince the students, Hiremath said they would reach out to the parents and hold a meeting with them.

In Sirsi, schools and colleges conducted classes amid tight police security. Prohibitory orders were issued within 200 metres of educational institutions. Police officials monitored the situation in front of prominent colleges. Several Muslim girl students did not turn up for classes. Some came wearing hijab, only to return home as they were denied entry. A few removed the hijab and entered classes.

In Yadgir, students protested in front of New Kannada College, demanding permission for hijab. Since the college administration refused, the students returned home.

Boys support girls

Muslim male students at the Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri boycotted classes saying they will not enter the campus unless girls wearing the hijab are allowed. A video of their argument with the police was widely

shared.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, Muslim students boycotted classes on Friday after the hijab-clad students were prevented from attending classes, for the third consecutive day, at Milagres degree college in Kallianpura and Government First Grade college in Kavoor in Mangaluru.

Farhan and Azad studying in Milagres degree college told DH that the college has been treating girls unfairly and harassing them for wearing hijab. Though the examinations are underway, the boys have decided to boycott exams and express solidarity with the girls.

Udupi college peaceful

At MGM College in Kundapur, classes resumed after a 10-day closure over hijab row. The college had witnessed a pitched verbal battle between supporters of hijab and saffron shawl. Police personnel deployed at the college ensured that no ‘outsider’ was allowed into the campus.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: