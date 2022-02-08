Students donning hijab, saffron and blue shawls denied entry into Chikkamaguluru college

Students wearing saffron shawls and headscarves at IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru were denied entry inside the college premises on Tuesday. Some students had also arrived at the college donning blue shawls.
The College Development Committee of IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru has made uniform mandatory for the students. The students were allowed inside the college campus only after verifying their identity cards.
