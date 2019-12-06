Students sent out for delay in payment of fee

The management committee of a private school has sent its students out of class and did not permit them to write for delay in the payment of school fee for a day.

The incident took place at Unique ABC Montessori in Kudluru near Kushalnagar.

Wednesday was the last day to pay the fee.

No permission

The management committee members of the school sent the children who failed to pay the fee out of the class and said the children will not be allowed to write the examination.

On learning of the incident, the parents of the students came to the school and took the headteacher and the management committee members to task.

A heated argument took place between the two parties.

Instalment

The parents said that the school management had agreed to collect fee in instalment, while admitting the children to the school. Now, the children were sent out from the class, for only one day’s delay in the payment of fee.

Block Education Officer Manjesh visited the school and warned of taking disciplinary action against the school management if the incident recurred.