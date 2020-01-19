Students take byte out of govt's YouTube gamble

The Internet has come to the rescue of the department of technical education in Karnataka, which is reeling under a severe shortage of teachers.

About two weeks ago, the department started a YouTube channel to telecast classes to overcome staff crunch in polytechnic and diploma colleges. The novel idea turned out to be a master stroke, as more than 8,000 students across the state have subscribed to the channel since its launch.

The videos of interactive classrooms can easily be downloaded and listened to by the students.

According to sources in the technical education department, 45,000 students are currently pursuing polytechnic and diploma courses in the state. As per the department, the state is facing a shortage of 1,063 teachers, including government engineering and polytechnic colleges.

“The total sanctioned posts were 2,700. Out of which we are facing a shortage of around 1,063 teachers. Interactive classes and YouTube channel is a suitable and affordable alternative that we thought will help overcome the shortage of faculties,” explained HU Talwar, Director, Department of Technical Education.

With the YouTube channel functional, the department has discontinued the earlier Edusat programme that was offered to students.

“The EduSat was one-way communication,” Talwar said. “Students had no option to interact with teachers. Hence, we started online interactive classes where students can ask questions and clear their doubts.”

The department has roped in expert faculty members from government and aided colleges by paying minimum remuneration for teaching subjects where there is a shortage of teachers.

Following success of the channel, officials are now mulling to extend the same classes for engineering colleges as well. “If we receive a request from government colleges that face staff shortage, we will consider extending the services,” a senior official said.

The live, interactive classes are also recorded and later uploaded on the Internet. Students can download and listen to them on their smartphones or laptops. Live classes are held between 11.00 am and 12.00 noon and again from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm since January 6 and will continue till March 13.

To subscribe to the channel, students have to download DTE Studio Channel available on the website of the department.