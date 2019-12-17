'Study feasiblity of Hubballi-Bengaluru non-stop train'

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has instructed the South Western Railway (SWR) officials to study the feasibility of running a non-stop express train between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

There is a demand for this train and officials should study whether the train can complete the Hubballi-Bengaluru journey in five hours. Based on the report, a decision about introducing the train would be taken, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) satellite office here on Tuesday, he said new trains on the Bidar-Belagavi, Bidar-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Mangaluru routes would be introduced soon.

The proposal for laying a direct railway line between Dharwad and Belagavi is before the Railway Board.