Studying consciously, not repeating mistakes key: topper

“My father and grandfather kept saying that education gets us honour and dignity,” said N Yashas Gowda, who emerged as SSLC topper in Chikkaballapur district by securing 625/625.

A student of BGS High School at Agalagurki in the city, Yashas is the son of Narayanaswamy and R Bhagyamma, residents of Majjige Hosahalli in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. Narayanaswamy is a farmer and also an LIC agent.

“In SSLC, classes used to commence at 7.45 am and end at 6 pm. As exams neared, classes would go on till 9 pm and we would return home in school bus,” he said.

Read | Dakshina Kannada secures A grade with 89.47 pass percentage in SSLC

On the secret behind scoring highest marks, Yashas said, “I used to study the chapters the same day they were taught. In case of any doubt, I approached teachers and got it cleared. Last year, 5 students from our school had secured 625/625 marks. I too had set a goal to secure high marks.”

The topper said, “The weekly and monthly tests also helped. I never repeated the mistakes that I made. At the end of every week, there used to be a test. Even there, I studied consciously to avoid making mistakes. If my marks reduced in one weekly test, I would set a goal to secure high marks in the next.”

“Even after long hours of study in school, I studied from 4 am to 5 am in the house. I gave special attention during exams,” he said.