Studying elephant's movements through radio collar

A lone tusker, roaming in villages on the border of the forest, in Hanur and Kollegal taluks created panic among the people. Initially, it was suspected that the jumbo might have strayed from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Later, it was found to be an elephant with a radio collar fixed by Karnataka Forest department.

The jumbo had strayed on farmlands at Gundal, Anjaneyapura, Ugani and several places in Kollegal taluk, destroying sugarcane and paddy crops. However, it had not caused any harm to people.

The elephant was spotted at Sattegala, Dhanagere, Palya and surrounding villages in Kollegal taluk, on Friday morning. It strayed into several fields before entering Biligiri Rangana Betta via Siddeshwara Betta, passing through Anjaneyapura Main Road.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary V Yedukondalu said, "The 35-year-old jumbo was fixed with a radio collar for a study three months ago at Ramapura Wildlife range. The tusker that created panic in the villages was the same jumbo. The officials and the personnel have information about its movement."

The radio collar was fixed to study human-animal conflict, conducted by Wildlife Institute of India and Forest department, he said. Besides, this will help in identifying the elephant corridor and the behaviour of jumbos. The jumbo is within the forest area. The animal, which was at Bandalli, Kothanuru moved to Gundal reservoir and Palya region two days ago, he explained.