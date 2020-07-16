Subhadramma Mansooru brought freshness to Kannada theatre

Reputed Kannada theatre personality and Nadoja Awardee Subhadramma Mansooru died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday late night. She was 81. She is survived by five children. Last rites will be conducted in Ballari on Thursday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death tweeting, "The Kannada threatre has lost a valuable gem. Subhadramma in the roles of Draupadi, Kunti and Gandhari in Raktaratri play became a household name in Karnataka."

ಹಿರಿಯ ರಂಗಭೂಮಿ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸುಭದ್ರಮ್ಮ ಮನ್ಸೂರ್‌ ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಸುಮಾರು 5 ದಶಕಗಳ ಕಾಲ ರಂಗಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗೀತಗಾರರಾಗಿ ಅವರ ಸಾಧನೆ ಅನುಪಮವಾದದ್ದು. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ, ಕುಟುಂಬದವರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 16, 2020

She combined her singing with acting and emerged as one of the Kannada theatre’s greatest artists.

Subhadramma was born in 1939. Her mother Bhagyamma, was a Carnatic classical vocalist. Her father Jwalapathi worked as a mechanic and played the harmonium. She studied Telugu till Class VI and learnt Kannada later.

She joined Sumangala Natya Sangha, a drama company, in Bellari as a child artiste when she was 12-year-old.

She married Lingaraj Mansooru, the theatre personality (he is related to the famous vocalist Mallikarjun Mansooru).

The couple performed in Hubballi, Gadag, Miraj, Sangli and other places. Subhadramma's performance as Draupadi, Kunti and Gandhari was so powerful and appealing that she acted in these roles for years without a break.

Her portrayal of Draupadi’s agony in Raktharatri play is considered classic on the Kannada stage.

She rendered the Vachanas of Basavanna, Devara Dasimayya and other Vachana composers.

She acted in Telugu plays like Pallepaduchu and Natanalayam.

Former deputy chief minister M P Prakash invited her to act in the plays directed by him such as 'Ashadada Ondu Dina' and 'Jokumaraswamy' at Huvina Hadagli in Ballari district.

Subhadramma is considered as one of the legends in Rangageete (drama songs) genre in Karnataka.

Several organisations, including the Nataka Academy and the Delhi Kannada Sangha have honoured her.

She is the recipient of Gubbi Veeranna Award and Nadoja Award.