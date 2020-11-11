Sudhakar assures cancer treatment centre in Mysuru

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 11 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 23:06 ist
Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar chairs a meeting at Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday assured of initiating measures to establish a cancer treatment centre in Mysuru.

The minister, who visited Mysuru Medical College, to review the academic progress and administrative matters, said that measures will be taken to set up a cancer treatment centre at a Super specialty hospital, under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Besides, Rs 52 crore will be released for the renovation of K R Hospital building, he assured.

The minister said, "Skill labs will be established in Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) on the lines of Bengaluru Medical College. A high-level committee will be constituted to supervise all four constituent hospitals of MMC&RI."

The minister directed the officials attached to MMC&RI to ensure quality and transparency in the institution and also directed to approach the government for guidance if the hospital faces any legal issues.

The minister charged the officials concerned for their failure to provide information about international research articles and peer reviewed papers published by the institute. He also expressed displeasure for the failure to utilise the funds allocated from last three years for managing the buildings.

