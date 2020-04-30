Sudhakar flouts quarantine norms; draws flak

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had drawn flak for flouting the norms and holding a meeting of officials and elected representatives, when he should have been under quarantine.

MLA C S Puttaraju on Thursday alleged that Sudhakar, who has a contact history with a videographer, who later tested positive for Covid-19, held a meeting in Mandya on Wednesday. Hundreds of officials and elected representatives of the district attended it. This has created anxiety now.

The videographer of a Bengaluru-based private channel, who interviewed a few ministers, tested positive for Covid-19. Now, five ministers, who had contact history with him have been quarantined and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has instructed them not to come to Vidhana Soudha. But, Sudhakar conducted a meeting in Mandya, the MLA said.

Puttaraju explained that ministers Basavaraj Bommai, Sudhakhar, V Somanna, C N Ashwath Narayan and Sriramulu have been quarantined. How did the minister hold a meeting, when he was supposed to be under quarantine. MLAs and the officials participated in the meeting, but social distancing was not followed. The district administration has failed in following the norms, he criticised.

The meeting could have been held via video-conference and instructions given to officials. But, Sudhakar visited Mandya to hold the meeting.

Seating arrangement was made for 130 people at Cauvery hall. Hundreds of officials took part in the meeting in place of 65 officers. The officials, who have to educate the public flouted the norms, he alleged.

The ministers took Covid-19 test as per the protocol and have tested negative. But the ministers are still under home quarantine for 14 days, as a precaution.

Puttaraju urged the authorities to release water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to canals for the benefit of farmers. Provide them suitable platform to market their produce and issue passes to farmers to transport their produce.

Asha workers should be provided protective equipment like masks and sanitisers and good quality PPE kits for Covid-19 duty, he stressed.