Sufficient stock of fertiliser for monsoon sowing in Karnataka: Minister

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said Karnataka has sufficient stock of DAP fertiliser for monsoon sowing and assured that there would not be any problem with fertilisers this time.

Patil said the demand for DAP fertiliser from April to September this year is 4.44 lakh metric tonnes.

So far, 93,000 metric tonnes have been supplied and the state has a stock of 1.26 lakh metric tonnes including the old stock. The fertiliser would be supplied based on the demand, he said adding that farmers do not need to worry about this.

About other fertilisers, he said the demand is for 2.64 metric tonnes and the state has 1.25 lakh metric tonnes in stock.

The minister said stringent action would be taken against those who stock the fake fertilisers and sowing seeds illegal and make a profit in black market.