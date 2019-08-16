Suicide pact: 5 members of family found dead

Five people of a family ended their lives in a suicide pact on the outskirts of Gundlupet town in the wee hours of Friday. The bodies were found in a field near ITI college.

The deceased have been identified as Om Prakash, said to be around 36 years, his father Nagaraj Bhattacharya, 65, mother Hemalatha, 60, wife Nikita, 28, and son Arya Krishna, 4 years. Nikita was said to be eight months pregnant.

Om Prakash had shot the other four to death before shooting himself police said.

The family were residents of Dattagalli, Mysuru and was staying at Nandi Residency in Gundlupet from Tuesday.

Nagaraj Bhattacharya was an astrologer. Om Prakash was into real estate business and was running a database company in Mysuru. Loss and financial crisis are said to be the reason behind the suicide pact.

Forensic experts have been summoned said police. SP Anandkumar visited the spot.