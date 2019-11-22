Sulvadi case: Prime accused files bail plea in SC

Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the prime accused in Sulvadi Maramma temple food poisoning case in Hanur taluk, has approached Supreme Court seeking bail.

Currently, he is in jail after being arrested along with three others in connection with the case on December 19, 2018.

Earlier, the district sessions court had turned down his bail application.

On September 25, a single-judge high court bench had also rejected his subsequent bail appeal.

Immadi Mahadevaswamy has filed the bail application through Dua Associates in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The application is expected to be taken up for hearing soon.