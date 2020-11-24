Sumalatha Ambareesh lauds Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for his effort to resume Mysore Sugar factory

MP A Sumalatha welcomed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s move to lease the Mysore Sugar factory and resume operations, in Mandya.

Speaking after distributing tricycles under MP Local Area Development fund, near Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on Tuesday, Sumalatha said, “MySugar factory had stopped functioning since several years. Now, after Yediyurappa became the CM, he is taking steps to resume the factory out of concern towards the farmers. It is our duty to extend cooperation and support him.”

“Many have been trying to divert the people in connection with MySugar factory. The factory is not being sold. It is being given under contract and the government will have a hold on it. The farmers have been appealing to resume the factory for the last one and a half years since I became the MP. Now, there is a solution before us,” she said.

It may be mentioned that the government has decided to lease the factory for a period of 40 years on the lines of Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK), which has been taken on lease by a company founded by MLA Murugesh Nirani.

Commenting on the constitution of boards and corporations, Sumalatha said, “There will definitely be support and criticism for it. As there is a stiff opposition for it, the government should analyse on how many people would benefit from it and reconsider the decision.”