Supply more Covid-19 vaccine to Dakshina Kannada or face protest: DCC president to govt

He said the government should ensure enough supply of vaccine as per the demand of the district

  • Aug 01 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The District Congress Committee has given an ultimatum till August 15 for the state government to supply required quantities of Covid-19 vaccine to Dakshina Kannada district. If the government fails to supply, protests will be staged against the government, warned MLC and DCC president Harish Kumar.

"There is a shortage of supply of vaccine to the district. People are struggling to get a jab. The state government has no concern for the people of the district," he told reporters on Sunday.

He said the government should ensure enough supply of vaccine as per the demand of the district. Otherwise, protest against the government is inevitable, he added.

Stating that the state government should have woken up to Covid-19 pandemic, he said even though there is a threat of a third wave, the government has failed to supply enough quantities of vaccine. The BJP-led government is only engaged in changing its chief minister and failed to tackle Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

