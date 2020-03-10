Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Karnataka High Court judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Karnataka High Court judge Justice S N Satyanarayana to the Punjab and Haryana

High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, also recommended the transfer of Justice Alok Singh from the Uttarakhand High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

As per the statement uploaded on the apex court’s website, the Collegium had held a meeting on March 5 in which it recommended the transfer of Justice Singh.

Collegium meeting

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 24, has recommended the transfer of Justice S N Satyanarayana, Judge, Karnataka High Court to Punjab & Haryana High Court,” the statement said.

Besides Chief Justice of India Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the five-judge Collegium.