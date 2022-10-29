Surathkal toll gate: Samithi’s Indefinite protest enters second day

The indefinite protest, led by Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi against the Surathkal toll plaza, entered the second day.

Former minister K Abhayachandra Jain said that the next phase of the protest against the toll gate will be a hunger strike.

Jain had slept at the protesting site on the first day of the protest on Friday night.

“We are in the second phase of our protest against the toll gate. The MLAs and MP of BJP lack the willpower to vacate the toll gate,” he said.

Youth Congress state president Mohammed Haris Nalapad visited the protest venue and extended the support.

“The illegal toll collection is part of the government’s 40% commission policy. We will support till the toll gate is vacated.”

Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate co-convener Y Raghavendra Rao said that the illegal toll collection at Surathkal is a testimony to the anti-people policy of the government.

“The true colours of people’s representatives from the BJP are exposed in the Surathkal toll gate scam,” Rao said speaking after inaugurating the day two of the day-and-night indefinite protest against the toll gate.